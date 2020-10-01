Phase 3 still comes with restrictions, not full reopening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- North Carolina is taking a step forward, inching back toward normalcy. On Friday, phase three will begin.

Places like movie theaters can reopen to 30 percent capacity, per screen, but just because they can open doesn’t mean they will, and some people tell us they’re still going to hold off.

The parking lots at many places still closed from the pandemic practically look like ghost towns, but come Friday afternoon, things will be changing.

“North Carolina will move into phase three this Friday, October the second at 5 p.m.,” Gov. Cooper said.

But what was initially pitched several months back for the reopening will not be exactly what’s happening. Phase three was supposed to be a practical reopening of the entire state. This, comes with restrictions and an urging from Gov. Cooper.

“The bigger challenge is getting every person to do his or her part,” Cooper said.

Large outdoor venues that hold over 10,000 people, like stadiums, will only be able to be at seven percent capacity. For the rest, smaller outdoor venues, movie theaters, conference centers and amusement parks, they will only be at 30 percent.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Bars will be outside only and at 30 percent. For those that don’t have outside seating, their outside spacing will only allow seven people per 1,000 square feet,

“It’s been horrible. It’s been physically, emotionally, financially draining,” bar owner Jeff Laria said.

Laria owns Jeff’s Bucket Shop and says something more needs to come to help businesses like his survive.

The State Bar and Tavern Association also slammed Cooper’s decision, calling it ‘a slap in the face’.

“People still have to get back to their lives,” said Donnell Davis, who lives in Charlotte.

FOX 46 spoke with some, who say want to see things open even though they might be holding off on actually going.

“The numbers are steady and when they start to decline, that’ll put confidence in myself and a lot of other people,” Davis said.

All of this starts Friday at 5 p.m. For now, it’s expected to last three weeks. The governor says they’re doing it for that long in hopes the state COVID-19 numbers will get better, but it also gives them the option to go back if the numbers do go up.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Check back with FOX 46 for updates on this developing story.

MORE FROM FOX46.COM