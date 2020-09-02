Phase 2.5 brings relief for gyms, still keeps many other businesses behind closed doors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- After weeks at what some call a standstill, North Carolina will be taking steps forward to reopening. The state will be in Phase 2.5 by the end of the week and county leaders are discussing what that means for them right now.

The announcement from the governor is coming as good news for gyms, as many of them have been wanting to open for a while, but for bars, who have quite literally been begging to open, it’s even more of a wait.

“Gyms and other indoor exercise facilities can open at 30 percent capacity,” Gov. Cooper said during the Tuesday news conference.

“I’m really excited. I still feel nervous, and very cautious and careful,” gym owner Melissa Price told FOX 46.

Price has been waiting to re-open her gym for nearly six months. That wait has been agonizing and while it may be over for her, that’s not the case for many others.

“We don’t get our hopes up anymore. We are just, ‘wow, we’re going to be really happy’ if it ever happens. And we’ll be in shock,” Michaele Laria said.

She and her husband Jeff run Jeff’s Bucket Shop. She says she and her husband have had to find new ways to make ends meet.

“He’s driving an Uber.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

The way it was originally set when the phased re-openings were announced by the governor, a limited reopening of bars was supposed to be a part of phase 2, but health officials say the rise in cases in young people led them to keep them closed.

The new announcement leaves bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment venues and amusement parks closed, but gyms and other indoor fitness centers can reopen slowly.

“The more we can do to slow the spread of this virus, the faster we can turn this dimmer switch on and let everything re-open,” Gov. Cooper said.

Some are approaching it with anticipation.

“It is a relief, but I still feel that heavy weight of responsibility to make sure that we’re keeping everybody safe,” Price said.

Others are still wanting their chance.

“Something is better than nothing,” Laria said.

The executive order says phase 2.5 will continue into October. That’s also around the time that the alcohol curfew will be up, but as we’ve seen, it could be extended based on what the state’s COVID-19 numbers are.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE