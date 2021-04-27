WATCH: Skunk with head stuck in milkshake cup rescued without raising a stink

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — A skunk running wild with its head stuck inside a cup got help from law enforcement over the weekend.

The skunk’s head was stuck inside a Chick-fil-A milkshake cup at Apex Recreation Center in Arvada, Colorado. Fortunately for the skunk, the Arvada Police Department showed up to help.

In a video released by police, an officer approaching the skunk can be heard saying, “I’m coming, buddy.”

The Arvada Police Department wrote in a Facebook post: “Lucky for skunk the Chick-fil-A milkshake cup came off easily and the healthy skunk rambled off into a culvert to sleep off his sugar rush.”