Shelters see increase in lost pets, microchip technology improvements increase reunification

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – July is the time of year when pet owners are reminded the most about the importance of microchipping their pets. The technology has been around for more than two decades, but veterinarians say it has improved over the years to make it easier to scan pets with the chip.



At CMPD Animal Care Control, the kennels for stray and lost pets are nearly full.

“We see an uptick in the strays, but across the country every summer animals in shelters, the numbers go up,” said Public Information Officer, Melissa Knicely.

Pets can wander away from home in the summer for a variety of different reasons, mainly because pets and their owners are outdoors more often.

Luckily microchip technology has been around for more than two decades, reuniting thousands of lost pets with their owners. A device is waved over the animal to check for the chip.

“When I started there were different scanners for different chips and some of them read forward and some of them read backward. It has to do with the wavelength,” said veterinarian, Dr. Julie Hollifield.

Today there are universal scanners that pick up all microchips. When a chip is found, the device shows a unique code number.

“It is not a GPS. It does not put out any personal information. It does not track your family, it does not do anything like that. It is simply just a series of numbers,” said Dr. Hollifield.

The number is typed into a national database, pulling up a name, phone number and address. The national database can be found here: https://www.petmicrochiplookup.org/



As for the actual microchip, it’s the size of a grain of rice and is inserted into pets with ease using a device that is essentially a large shot.

“It does need to be done by someone trained to do it because it is a large gauge needle,” said Dr. Hollifield.

Studies have shown microchips are successful. Dogs with the chip are reunited with their owners more than 50% of the time.

“So it’s definitely a good thing to have done,” said Dr. Hollifield.



Microchips are only as good as the owners who maintain them. That means if you have a pet and you change your phone number or address you have to make sure to update the information within the microchip.

CMPD Animal Care & Control has partnered with more than a dozen businesses in the Queen City that can also scan for microchips if you find a stray pet. For a full list, click here.