Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article stated Animal Control used the term, ‘Code Red.’ CMPD later clarified that instead of using the term ‘Code Red,’ they have implemented a capacity meter graphic last fall as a way to visually show a representation of kennel space availability.

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An overflow of dogs in the Charlotte shelters has CMPD Animal Care and Control in its worst possible capacity levels, the department confirmed with QCN.

CMPD has been participating in events including offsite events like the one that occurred on Saturday to try and find the dog’s new homes or else they say they are going to have to make some tough decisions.

“When we say Code Red it means if we don’t get the help that we need, we have to make very difficult decisions that we don’t want to have to make,” CMPD Humane Education Specialist Julia Conner told QCN this weekend.

CMPD Animal Care and Control say they implemented a capacity meter last fall to keep local media and the public informed about shelter capacity.

Animal Control officers say ‘long-term’ adoptions like a staycation are a good option for those who are looking to help. A Staycation can be five days with a dog, which gives shelter officials the time to create space for incoming dogs. A long-term adoption is between 1 and 6 months and can suit those who cannot commit over the long term.

This is adoptable Lawson. He's been available for over 10 months. Thanks to Kelsey, we gave him a DNA test. What's his breed(s)? pic.twitter.com/Vlo6gJV0D9 — CMPD Animal Care&Control (@animalscmpd) March 20, 2022

The shelter is over capacity right now and CMPD has been hosting events with an urgent need for adoptions and fosters.