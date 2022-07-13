GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement has confirmed positive cases of Feline Panleukopenia in cats and Canine Parvovirus in dogs in the county’s animal shelter.

“At this point, the spread of these viruses are isolated to certain areas of the shelter. However, these viruses are highly contagious. The suggested protocol to control the spread of these viruses inside the shelter is for Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement to partially suspend animal intake at the shelter,” said the department in a statement.

The exposed cat and dog populations will be isolated and monitored closely for any clinical signs of the virus. The shelter remains open to the public for adoptions of healthy animals.

The shelter hopes to return to normal operations soon. For more information, contact the shelter at (704) 922-8677.