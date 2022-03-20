CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An overflow of dogs in the shelter has prompted CMPD Animal Care and Control to issue a Code Red, CMPD Humane Education Specialist Julia Conner told QCN this weekend.

CMPD is holding events like the one that occurred on Saturday to try and find the dog’s new homes or else they say they are going to have to make some tough decisions.

“When we say Code Red it means if we don’t get the help that we need, we have to make very difficult decisions that we don’t want to have to make,” Conner told QCN.

Animal Control officers say ‘long-term’ adoptions like a staycation are a good option for those who are looking to help. A Staycation can be five days with a dog, which gives shelter officials the time to create space for incoming dogs. A long-term adoption is between 1 and 6 months and can suit those who cannot commit over the longterm.

This is adoptable Lawson. He's been available for over 10 months. Thanks to Kelsey, we gave him a DNA test. What's his breed(s)? pic.twitter.com/Vlo6gJV0D9 — CMPD Animal Care&Control (@animalscmpd) March 20, 2022

The shelter is over capacity right now and CMPD has been hosting events with an urgent need for adoptions and fosters.