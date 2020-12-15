Mint Hill police say final goodbye to retired K-9

MINT HILL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A retired K-9 officer named Blitz passed away Monday morning, leaving the Mint Hill Police Department in mourning, according to their Facebook page.

Blitz would first show his capabilities early in his career when helped protect his handler during a foot chase that led to an arrest.

Download for iOS or Android

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

He would go on to accomplish much more during his time with MHPD, completing almost 200 narcotic sniffs, 75 drug seizures and 25 gun-related seizures.

Most notably, Blitz helped lead his partner to find two missing five-year-old girls in 2014 and reunited them with their family.

“We salute his life and commitment to service while he served the department and community well,” the MHPD posted. “A job well done to K-9 Blitz.”

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE