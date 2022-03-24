GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — When you think of adopting a pet, you don’t usually think of a museum being involved in the process.

The Gaston County Museum is playing a part, though, in getting dogs and cats adopted.

It’s part of a program called “Curator, Cats, and Canines.”

“We are getting close to full,” said Gaston County Animal Shelter Adoption Coordinator Elizabeth Henderson.

Precious, furry faces with four paws and wagging tails are just waiting to find their forever homes in Gaston County.

“Everyone loves animals,” said Gaston County Museum’s Alexander Brooks. “And they’re always getting attention.”

Of all places, it’s the Gaston County Museum helping dogs and cats find the families they’re searching for.

“I mean, you wouldn’t normally think of a museum getting animals adopted,” said Brooks.

But, it’s happening. And the strategy is working.

“It’s been a huge success so far,” said Henderson.

“It feels great,” added Brooks. “Because we feel like we are making a difference in an unconventional way.”

Each month, the Gaston County Museum features a dog or cat from the Gaston County Animal Shelter and highlights them on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Brooks. “You can tell that the animals have a great time because they get here and they’re just spoiled rotten.”

The animals get to play dress up and take a tour of the museum.

“The shelter brings a lovely wardrobe change,” said Brooks. “So we have a fashion show and they put on boas and bow ties and bandanas and we take them around.”

“It gets our animals more exposure,” added Henderson. “And it gets them out of here for a day trip to get into a different environment and it just takes them out for a little bit of fun.”

Featuring them on the museum’s social media pages grabs attention from a larger, wider audience.

“Someone may not follow us on Facebook,” said Henderson. “But they may follow the museum. And then someone that wasn’t necessarily looking for a dog may see that animal and they fall in love with them and are like ‘yes,’ and they would’ve never found it through us, but they found it through other outlets.”

So far, three pets have taken the spotlight and two of the three have had success in getting adopted out quickly.

“So far, we’ve had one that hasn’t been adopted,” said Brooks. “Everybody else — it’s gotten them more attention and they have been adopted quickly afterward.”

With overcrowding continuing to be an issue in local shelters, the program is proving to be a ‘howling’ success.

“We continue to see tons of overcrowding,” said Henderson. “We get them out and then they continue to just come back in — it’s like a vicious cycle that never seems to end at this moment.”

The shelter chooses dogs for the museum to feature that seem to be having a tough time getting adopted.

“This is something we are planning on continuing to do as long as everyone is happy with it,” said Brooks.

The museum partners with many local agencies, and wanted to add animals to the mix.

You can find the personalities of the dogs and cats being featured on the museum’s social media pages.