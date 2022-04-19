GREENACRES, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Chihuahua in Florida is setting the record for outpacing not just his breed, but his species in life expectancy by becoming the World’s Oldest Dog.

TobyKeith, born on January 9, 2001, had his record verified with the Guinness Book of World Records at the age of 21 years, 66 days old in March. The pup, previously known as Peanut Butter, has lived through six presidents and 9/11.

His owner, Gisela Shore, has had him since he was just a puppy. He was adopted from an animal rescue after his previous owners, an elderly couple, could not care for him anymore.

“When he turned 20 years everyone’s reaction was WOW! My friends and family thought he was the oldest dog they knew about,” Shore told the Guinness Book of World Records.

In dog years, TobyKeith would be 101 years old. He is reportedly still full of life and plays with his other siblings; Luna (a seven-year-old American Bulldog) and Lala (a three-year-old Chinese Crested). He also has a special bond with two parrots 28-year-old Coco (an Umbrella Cockatoo) and 32-year-old Coqui (an African Grey).

Shore said she thinks the key to TobyKeith’s long life is “healthy genetics, a healthy diet and, most importantly, a loving home.”

Learn more about TobyKeith on the Guinness Book of World Records website.