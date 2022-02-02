Dog reunited with Charlotte family after being trapped on a ledge in a quarry

Pets and Animals

by: , Kevin Pinto

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A dog was rescued and reunited with his family after becoming trapped on a ledge in a quarry on East Westinghouse Boulevard and Old Nations Ford Road.

  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)
  • (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control)

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.

First responders were called out on Monday. The dog, Zeus, was reportedly trapped for a couple of days.

Investigators are unsure how Zeus managed to get stuck, and it isn’t believed that he fell. Investigators used a crane to go down and get Zeus and bring him up to safety.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Animal Control contacted Zeus’ owners, and managed to reunite him with his family who was very excited to get him home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queen City News

Trending Stories