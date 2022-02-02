Dog reunited with Charlotte family after being trapped on a ledge in a quarry

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A dog was rescued and reunited with his family after becoming trapped on a ledge in a quarry on East Westinghouse Boulevard and Old Nations Ford Road.
First responders were called out on Monday. The dog, Zeus, was reportedly trapped for a couple of days.
Investigators are unsure how Zeus managed to get stuck, and it isn’t believed that he fell. Investigators used a crane to go down and get Zeus and bring him up to safety.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Animal Control contacted Zeus’ owners, and managed to reunite him with his family who was very excited to get him home.