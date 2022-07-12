Cats tend to be most active at dusk and dawn, but sleep up to 16 hours a day. Kittens are known to sleep even longer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care and Control implemented immediate changes to its protocols Monday after several cats tested positive for Feline Panleukopenia – a virus similar to parvo in puppies.

Dr. Julie Holifield, a veterinarian with AC&C, said the positive tests aren’t completely unexpected as every shelter sees cases each year.

The virus is a highly contagious disease that most severely affects kittens. The virus infects and kills cells that are rapidly growing and dividing, officials said.

The likelihood of an infected kitten surviving is poor. Older cats have a greater chance for survival.

“Like parvo virus in puppies (which is very similar to this parvo virus in cats), it is everywhere in the environment and not so easily eliminated,” Dr. Holifield said. “Vaccination is our strongest defense against this disease, which is why we vaccinate upon intake here at the shelter.”

Officials said the shelter will make the following changes for the next 14 days:

The shelter remains open for orphaned neonate kittens. AC&C will not take adult stray cats and is delaying owner surrenders for adult cats. If kittens are found with their mom, the shelter will not take them.

The kitten nursery is closed for intake. Kittens that remain are being carefully monitored by staff.

Officials said any cat or kitten that tests positive for the virus will be euthanized.

“We do not have the capacity and resources at this time to treat them in-house or in foster homes and the risk are too great. In this instance, we can save more kittens by not putting them at risk,” a release from CMPD said.

Some kittens and cats are still ready for adoption. Those animals were moved to a temporary adoption area where adopters will be counseled on Feline Panleukiopenia.