CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — You’ve seen the posters. ‘Dog Missing, Help Me Find It.’ But signs hanging on trees and poles only go so far.

One Charlotte man found a way to take the same concept and apply it online. He’s made thousands of life-saving pet connections with the click of a button through his Facebook group North Carolina Lost and Found Dogs.

“I’ve been retired for like, five years. This is just a passion. I don’t make anything,” said the group’s founder Mark Epperly.

It all started as a way to help his friend find her missing dog eight years ago. Epperly spent his career in social media marketing, and already knew the power of a share. Initially, the group was targeted just toward the Charlotte area, and it started with only five members. Today, it’s helped reunite around 2,000 lost dogs with their owners.

“It’s really just for the dogs. A voice for the voiceless, I guess,” he said.

Of those 2,000 rescues, one is extra special to him.

“The funny thing is, about three months [after I started the group], I lost my dog. And so, I leveraged the site and I found him through the site,” laughed Epperly.

Just last week, North Carolina Lost and Found Dogs hit 10,000 members. That’s 10,000 people dedicated to help lost dogs find their way home.

“That’s a milestone we never thought we’d get to,” he said. “The first month, we had like 80 members, and I was like, ‘this might take off.’”

Eventually, Epperly expanded the group from Charlotte to all of North Carolina, because he found that animal lovers would often find dogs on the street and put them in their cars to bring to their local vet or shelter. He realized a lost dog could really end up anywhere.

It’s the dog-loving community and the dogs themselves that keep Epperly working hard long after his retirement.

“They’re so unconditional in their love. You can have the worst day in the world and come home and your dog is right there, tail wagging, tongue hanging out,” he said.