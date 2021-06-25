Charlotte humane society welcomes 21 dogs rescued from Texas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Humane Society of Charlotte welcomed 21 dogs Friday morning taken from Texas after an animal cruelty case investigation.

The Humane Society said Killeen Animal Services in Texas removed 49 dogs a property due to overcapacity.

“We are so pleased to be able to offer assistance to our partners in Texas, said HSC VP of Operations Libby Jones. “This area of the country frequently becomes overwhelmed with large influxes of animals and as we enter hurricane season, it is vitally important that we help to provide much-needed transport relief that ensures they can offer shelter to animals in need in the event of a storm.”

The transport included mixed breeds of Corgis, German Shepherds, Chihuahuas, Golden Retrievers, American Shelter Dogs and more. Most ranged from 3 months old to 6 years old.

HSC said the dogs will be available for adoption as soon as they receive emotional and behavior assessments, medical assessments and treatments, vaccinations and are spayed or neutered if needed.