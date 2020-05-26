Biscuits and Gravy, the kitten born with two faces, dies

Biscuit and Gravy, the two-faced kitten, May 21, 2020. (Courtesy of BJ King)

(FOX News) – Biscuits and Gravy — the two-faced kitten who gained an instant Internet following when he was born in Oregon last week — has died, his owners announced Sunday.

“He was born with the longest of odds and by living nearly 4 days, he beat those odds,” an owner of Biscuits and Gravy announced on an Instagram page devoted to the feline.

“We thank all of you who have been so kind, prayed, and wished the best for Biscuits and Gravy,” the Instagram post read. Biscuits and Gravy was known as a Janus cat, derived from the two-headed Roman god.

Janus cats suffer from a congenital defect called diprosopus — which results in a cranial duplication.

