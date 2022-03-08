CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care and Control has reported a fourth and fifth positive rabies case in the county since the beginning of the year.

According to CMPD AC&C, two rabies alerts will be sent out tonight at 7 p.m. to residents in the area of Bricker Drive in Charlotte (Zip Code 28273) and Cherrybrook Drive in Mint Hill (Zip Code 28227).

Two raccoons in these areas tested positive for rabies and each case came into contact with a dog. Both dogs had up-to-date rabies vaccines and only needed a booster shot. Both raccoons were not geographically related, being found about 17 miles away from each other.

There has been no other exposure, including human exposure, been reported so far. If you have any questions or want to report possible exposures, call (980) 314-9214 or (980) 314-9210.

There have now been five total rabies cases in raccoons in Mecklenburg County since January 1.