CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A call regarding a dead dog in the yard of a West Ashley home led to the discovery of several sick and deceased animals this week.

A crew that had been hired by the county to clean up the Orleans Road property told Charleston County deputies on Tuesday that they found several dogs in the backyard. They said some did not appear to be alive.

Seven dogs were initially found on the property, of which four were deceased. One of the animals appeared to be sickly and could not walk, according to a report from the sheriff’s office. That dog was immediately taken to the Charleston Animal Society where veterinarians said it tested positive for Parvo, an extremely contagious and deadly virus that can quickly spread from animal to animal.

One of the home’s occupants – a male, who we decided not to name because charges have not been filed – told deputies he last saw the dogs the night before when he went out to feed them. But he did not realize any of them were deceased, according to the report.

He did express concern that he felt maybe someone had poisoned the dogs.

The man was asked to retrieve another dog from inside the home so deputies could ensure it was still living. That eventually led to the discovery of three additional dogs inside the home and poor living conditions.

Code enforcement was called to the home due to its condition and deemed the dwelling as unlivable. The man and his wife were taken into emergency protective custody due to their mental and physical condition. Charges have not been filed as of Friday afternoon.

10 dogs were taken from the home. Eight of the 10 tested positive for the Parvo virus. A puppy that was also taken from the home did not test positive for the virus. Another dog that was living inside the house had not been tested when the CCSO report was filed.