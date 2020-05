The lights of an ambulance are shown in a file photo. (Photo by Matt Jonas/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images)

Officials in Chester County say a person was struck by lighting as damaging storms hit the area Tuesday evening.

The Richburg Fire Department responded to a report that a person that has been struck by lightning on York Street.

Chester EMS confirmed that one person transported, but FOX 46 has not been given details on the victim’s condition at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.