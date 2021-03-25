Person possibly struck by lightning, Iredell Co. officials say

The lights of an ambulance are shown in a file photo. (Photo by Matt Jonas/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images)

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Iredell County Communications says first responders are on scene where a person was reportedly struck by lightning.

County communications officials say a caller told them someone had been struck by lightning on New Sterling Road in Stony Point Thursday night.

Strong to severe storms have hammered the greater-Charlotte area all day, with several tornado and thunderstorm warnings issued.

Multiple agencies are responding to the scene and county communications says the scene is very active.

The condition of the patient is not yet known. No other details have been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 46 for updates.