Person in custody following shooting outside Wake County Public Safety Center, sheriff says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County’s sheriff said one person is now in custody after shots were fired at the Wake County Public Safety Center Tuesday afternoon in Raleigh.

The shots were fired around 3 p.m. in the 300 block of S. Salisbury Street, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Witnesses told CBS 17 they heard nine of 10 shots.

Members of the Raleigh Police Department, Wake County Sheriff’s Office and Wake County EMS are on scene outside the justice center.

In Cary, Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said one person was taken into custody off Rose Street, which is located northwest of Maynard and Kildaire Farm roads.

Baker said that person is believed to be the shooter from downtown Raleigh.

Baker said “by God’s grace” no one was injured in the shooting in Raleigh despite there being several innocent bystanders.

The sheriff said the motive behind the shooting was still unknown.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.





(Images courtesy Wake County Sheriff’s Office)

