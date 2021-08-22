Swimmer drowns on Davidson College Lake Campus Sunday afternoon

DAVIDSON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A person drowned at the Lake Campus of Davidson College on Saturday afternoon, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office tells Fox 46.

Around 3 p.m., rescue personnel was called to the Lake Campus in response to the report of a missing swimmer. Several jurisdictions assisted in the search and located a swimmer, who was an out-of-town, adult guest of a college retiree’s family.

The swimmer was found underwater and was unresponsive. CPR was performed and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity has not yet been released.

The Lake Campus will remain closed until Monday.

“We want to remind anyone who visits the Lake Campus to follow the posted safety guidelines,” Davidson College Police said in a statement. “Among the most important tips to remember: Please do not swim alone. Stay in a depth of water where you can stand up, and ensure that any small children are supervised and have safety flotation devices.”