Person dies in skiing accident at Beech Mountain Resort in Banner Elk

BANNER ELK, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A person was killed in a skiing accident Wednesday at Beech Mountain Resort in Banner Elk. Details are limited at this time.

Beech Mountain Resort issued the following statement to FOX 46:

“We regret to announce a skiing incident that occurred yesterday, resulting in the death of one of our patrons. Beech Mountain Resort extends our deepest sympathy and support to the guests’ family and friends.”

