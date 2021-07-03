People and Places: The Duck-Rabbit Craft Brewery in Farmville

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After a hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, “People and Places” is back.

We’re sharing stories of the unique places and amazing people that make living in Eastern North Carolina so special.

Every Thursday in July, we’re raising a glass to a few of the success stories in the burgeoning craft beer scene in ENC. We’ve got stories of great, locally made beer and the lasting impact on their communities in the process.

The first stop on the “Brew to You” portion of “People and Places” is Farmville and one of the largest-running craft breweries in North Carolina. It’s a place that has laid the foundation for the beer boom in ENC. They’ve done so by specializing in a unique style of beer since opening in 2004.

People & Places Extra podcast: Duck-Rabbit Craft Brewery in Farmville

