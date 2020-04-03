Penn State Health Children’s Hospital nurses dance to keep spirits up

News
Posted: / Updated:

Penn State Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The staff in the pediatric intermediate care unit at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital are dancing to keep up their spirits.

During one of their recent shifts, they broke out into a dance every couple of hours.

You can see the full video on their Twitter page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Viral