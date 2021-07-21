Pending applications delaying passport process for travelers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Travelers continue to break records by the thousands with many headed out of town, or even the country for the first time since the pandemic.

Jeff Jacobs, a travel advisor says the itch to travel is still going strong

“People are traveling primarily in the United States,” Jacobs said. “We are getting some international requests, just not as many as we usually see.”

The latest hold-up for international travel is expired passports for some travelers.

Pending applications are delaying the process according to the state department.

More than two million travel documents are sitting in limbo. The state department is saying you should plan on a long turnaround time of 4-6 months on average.

That’s a wait many travelers are faced with because of the pandemic.

“A lot of people had their passport expire in the last year since COVID started and they don’t realize until the last minute that their passports are no longer valid,” Jacobs says.

With the closest passport agency hundreds of miles away in Atlanta, and appointments nearly impossible to come by, most travelers are stuck with mailing in their documents.

Required for new or renewal passports

-Undamaged passport, can be expired

-U.S. birth certificate

-Naturalization or citizenship certificate

“It’s no longer ‘Let’s run away to France for the weekend,’ — that’s just not something you can do anymore,” Jacobs said.