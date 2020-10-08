Pedestrian struck by off-duty CMPD officer in unmarked patrol car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A pedestrian was struck by an off-duty officer driving an unmarked patrol car, CMPD says.

Just before 6 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 5700 block of Independence Blvd.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries by Medic.

Police say the driver was a CMPD officer who was off-duty at the time, driving in his unmarked cruiser. The officer was not injured.

CMPD says more information will be released once the Major Crash Unit has concluded their initial investigation.

