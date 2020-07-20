Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Kannapolis, police say

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Monday morning in Kannapolis, according to authorities.

The deadly incident happened around 5 a.m. Monday, July 20 on Barr Road.

Police said a man, who was walking in the street on Barr Road, was struck by a vehicle driven by a woman. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

The driver involved remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

“We are in the early stages of investigating the incident. We will release further details when appropriate and after the victim’s family is notified,” Kannapolis Police said Monday morning.

