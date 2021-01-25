Pedestrian seriously injured in Mount Holly hit-and-run

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police in Mount Holly are searching for a driver believed to be involved in a hit and run that left one person injured.

The crash is believed to have happened between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22 near the intersection of West Charlotte Avenue (Highway 27 West) and West Central Avenue in Mount Holly, NC.

Police say the suspect hit a pedestrian, then left the scene. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2005-2007 silver Jeep Liberty Limited with front driver side damage and missing the front driver

side fender flare.

The vehicle was last seen heading west toward Stanley.

The Mount Holly Police Department is asking for help locating the driver. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Mount Holly Police Department at (704)827-4343 or Gaston County Crime Stoppers at (704)861-8000.