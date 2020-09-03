Pedestrian seriously injured after hit by vehicle in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in east Charlotte, police said.

The accident happened at 3:31 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 along Albemarle Road.

According to Medic, one person was taken to Atrium CMC for serious injuries. No word on their identity or current condition at this time.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

