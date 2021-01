CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A pedestrian was killed in a crash Friday morning in northwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The deadly accident occurred Friday, Jan. 22, on Brookshire Boulevard near I-485.

Details are limited at this time. No word if the driver remained at the scene.

CMPD is conducting a traffic fatality investigation on Brookshire Blvd. near I485 where one person has been pronounced deceased. CMPD's Public Affairs will provide further information once the initial investigation is complete. Report # 20210122-0849-00. #cmpd #clt pic.twitter.com/tIqdGb4QBu — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 22, 2021

