Peculiar Rabbit building owner wants to demolish site and build condos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A small triangle-shaped property off Central Ave in Plaza Midwood is home to what once was the Peculiar Rabbit, Jackalope Jacks and The Rabbit Hole.

The businesses shut down for good last year, and now the owner wants to change the zoning for the second parcel, so he can build a five-story condominium. He told FOX 46 it’s an elegant way to turn things around and hopefully make some money.

“Of course everyone’s trying to make money; everyone wants to retire,” said Scott Mccannell, owner of Snug Harbor. “I just think there needs to be more thought put into these things.”

Mccannell says he opposes the rezoning and development plans.

“We feel like that would be putting residental spaces too close to the entertainment area of the neighborhood,” Mccannell told FOX 46.

Snug Harbor is a small music venue for local artists. It’s right across the street from Peculiar Rabbit.

“Love Snug Harbor” said Plaza Midwood resident, Graham Duncan. “Great music venue. I see a lot of independent artists, a lot of local people there,” he said.

The owner of Snug Harbor is worried having condos so close could push them out.

“Only takes one person to complain, and complain, and complain,” Mccannell said, “and that just turns into never ending complaints and fines and litigation.”

Mccannell said, “It’d be hard for us to keep going the way we do, you know, we operate until 2 a.m.”

Some side with Snug Harbor. “I can see the argument,” Duncan said, “I’m team Snug Harbor then because I don’t want that place to leave,” he continued. “That’s kind of what that type of community really drove me to the Plaza Midwood neighborhood to begin with.”

Some see the potential for redevelopment as a “glass half full” scenario.

Resident Joshua Carlile said, “Honestly, Charlotte’s growing a lot, Plaza Midwood is growing a lot and I think this could be that next chapter in growth.”

Mccannell worries it could be the cherry on top of a rough year.

“We’re struggling with this and then all of a sudden we get that news,” Mccannell said. “Like, what else are they going to throw on our plate?”

The development isn’t a done deal. The final vote on the rezoning won’t happen for at least another month.