Peak could hit in June, Mecklenburg officials say

The Charlotte Convention Center will be used a s a hospital if extra space is needed, local officials say.

The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners provided a number of coronavirus updates during a public briefing on Tuesday.

Among the items that were revealed were that local officials believe that, under less social distancing, this won’t end until June. The most hospital beds will be needed June 25, per the current county models.

Also, the Charlotte Convention Center would be used as a hospital if additional space is needed. Funding would come from FEMA, Atrium, and Novant.

“This will not end quickly,” county health director Gibbie Harris said in response to when this is expected to end.

County Manager Dena Diorio added the county’s ‘stay at home’ order will officially be extended through April 29 to coincide with the governor’s executive order.

Harris added that more than half of the coronavirus cases that have been treated have been released from isolation. Harris cited Google Analytics adding that 40-50 percent are social distancing and that it is making a difference.