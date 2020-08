Part of Rock Creek Rd. was washed away by a mud slide in Black Mountain. (Photo: Broad River Fire and Rescue)

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WSPA) – Part of a roadway in Black Mountain has been washed away after a massive slide.

According to Broad River Fire and Rescue, the massive slide resulted in over half of 470 Rock Creek Rd. to be washed away.

Part of Rock Creek Rd. was washed away by a mud slide in Black Mountain. (Photo: Broad River Fire and Rescue)

Part of Rock Creek Rd. was washed away by a mud slide in Black Mountain. (Photo: Broad River Fire and Rescue)

Part of Rock Creek Rd. was washed away by a mud slide in Black Mountain. (Photo: Broad River Fire and Rescue)

Part of Rock Creek Rd. was washed away by a mud slide in Black Mountain. (Photo: Broad River Fire and Rescue)

Part of Rock Creek Rd. was washed away by a mud slide in Black Mountain. (Photo: Broad River Fire and Rescue)

Part of Rock Creek Rd. was washed away by a mud slide in Black Mountain. (Photo: Broad River Fire and Rescue)

Part of Rock Creek Rd. was washed away by a mud slide in Black Mountain. (Photo: Broad River Fire and Rescue)

Part of Rock Creek Rd. was washed away by a mud slide in Black Mountain. (Photo: Broad River Fire and Rescue)

NC DOT is enroute, according to the fire department.

Partial lane and shoulder can currently be used for smaller vehicles. fire officials said.