Parking restrictions, LYNX changes begin ahead of reduced RNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- With the Republican National Convention set to make a scaled-down visit to Charlotte Monday, the city has begun to implement parking restrictions and transportation changes ahead of the event.
PARKING RESTRICTIONS
Wednesday, August 18 at 6 a.m. to Tuesday, August 25 at 7 a.m. –
- Brevard Street between MLK to 3rd Street
- 3rd Street between Brevard Street and Caldwell Street
Thursday, August 20 at 7 a.m. to Tuesday August 25 at 7 a.m. –
- MLK between McDowell Street and Brevard Street (both sides of the street)
Friday, August 21 at 6 p.m. through Tuesday, August 25 at 7 a.m. –
- Davidson Street between MLK and 3rd Street (both sides of the street)
- 3rd Street between Church Street and Brevard Street (both sides of the street)
- College Street between Morehead Street and 3rd Street (both sides of the street)
- Tryon Street between Morehead Street and 3rd Street
- Stonewall Street between Church Street and Caldwell Street
The LYNX Blue Line will not operate between Carson Station and 7th Street Station on Sunday and Monday. The Charlotte Department of Transportation said it will provide buses to transport people between the two stations. Normal service will return on Tuesday.
