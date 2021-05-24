Parking problems, booting near new Gastonia baseball stadium

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Parking problems are impacting the new baseball stadium in Gastonia and one towing company claims the city is out to get them.

“If they don’t have a certain pass, I have the right [to boot them], and I have a contract,” the owner of South Side Towing is heard telling a police officer in cell phone video. “Would you like to see the contract?”

Brandon Abernathy says he was arrested on Sunday for doing his job.

“We have a warrant out for your arrest,” a Gastonia police officer is heard telling him.

Abernathy was arrested for violating the city’s ordinance and released on $1000 bond. He says he was arrested because the company name on his warning signs were in black ink instead of the required red.

“I feel like I’m being targeted,” said Abernathy. “I feel like I’m being harassed.”

Abernathy has a contract with Save-A-Lot on West Franklin Boulevard, across from the new Honey Hunters baseball stadium, to tow unauthorized cars from the parking lot. The stadium can hold up to 5000 fans but the team only has parking for about 2700 spread out at various lots within a 10-minute walk.

During an exhibition game on Sunday fans parked at the Save-A-Lot parking lot, ignoring multiple warning signs. Abernathy booted the cars and the cops were called.

“Yes, they could have given me a warning, or they could have given me a fine on site,” he said, saying he didn’t realize his sign violated code. “They took me to jail over, like you said, black words on a sign.”

The Honey Hunters are urging fans to stay away from the Save-A-Lot lot. The team put up their own warning signs in front of the supermarket. “NO PARKING FOR HONEY HUNTERS,” several handwritten signs say. “Please park on HILL STREET in front of stadium.”

“We are committed to being a good neighbor,” said Honey Hunters’ team spokesperson Veronica Jeon. “We certainly support all of our local businesses and we don’t condone any behavior that would keep them from serving their customers properly. That includes illegal parking.”

“We also, at the same time, cannot allow or endorse predatory towing by any company,” she added.

When FOX 46 was out there on Monday, a new mom came to buy tickets and parked in the Save-A-Lot parking lot. She saw the team’s warning signs but thought it only applied to game day.

A man who was paid $200 to remove a boot Sunday told her to watch out and park elsewhere.

“I didn’t realize they were going to boot the car,” said Katie Dennis.

“Well, see, they’re not going to tell you because it’s a money-maker,” said Jason Conner. “It’s highway robbery is what it is.”

Conner says he was only gone from his car for three minutes when he was booted. Abernathy says don’t park where you’re not allowed.

“Are you glad someone told you?,” asked FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant.

“Oh, a hundred percent!,” said Dennis.

FOX 46 reached out to the city and police department for comment but did not hear back. The Honey Hunters’ opening night is Thursday.