Parents upset after popular youth baseball tournament announces vaccine mandate

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Some say one of the most popular youth baseball tournaments in the country is crushing dreams instead of making them after announcing a vaccine mandate for participants 12 years old and older.

If your child plays baseball, you’ve likely heard of Cooperstown Dreams Park in New York. For many, it’s a rite of passage to play there. Now, parents are furious with a decision they say came way out of left field.

“My friends that have been say it’s a lifetime experience,” mom Amanda Rogers said.

Every year, the sleepy town of roughly 2,000 people in Cooperstown transforms into a baseball mecca, playing host to thousands of youth baseball players.

“It is a big deal for kids. Especially 12-year-olds because it’s the last year they can participate,” said Rogers.

On it’s website, the organization claims it’s the greatest tournament in America, but this year, parents are crying foul, saying Cooperstown Dreams Park is changing the rules in the middle of the game.

“This is going to crush hundreds of kids’ dreams,” Rogers said.

The tournament announced all participants 12 years old and older must have their COVID-19 vaccine. The only problem? The FDA hasn’t approved it yet for that age group.

“If there is no vaccination for a 12-year-old at this time, why put that stipulation out?”

Online, parents and coaches say they’re disappointed, calling the decision pathetic and threatening legal action for deposits they say aren’t refundable.

“From what I understand, each team had to pay $4,000 and those are the first two deposits that were due and they’re non-refundable.”

Cooperstown Dreams Park stated anyone 11 years old and younger only needs a negative COVID test to participate, but if there’s no vaccine available for 12-year-olds, they’re out of luck.

“[It’s] a lifetime experience. This is never going to happen for him again,” Rogers said.

Even though the park is located in New York, the main address is in Salisbury.

FOX 46 called the organization Monday and left a message, asking if those teams will get a refund or not but we have not yet heard back.

