Parents suing CMS for keeping kids out of school during pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Parents are moving forward with a lawsuit against Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools over not allowing their kids back inside the classroom during the pandemic.

The parents in the lawsuit believe CMS is violating the North Carolina constitution and general statues by forcing their kids to stay home.

FOX 46 was able to speak with one of the parents in the suit and a single mother who claims each week, remote learning is getting tougher.

Arianna and Alexa are Elon Park Elementary students who want to be back in class with their friends and teachers.

“Mommy’s trying her best. She has to work, and she’s trying her best work she’s doing to do homeschool.”

Their mom agrees. She says the girls aren’t getting quality learning materials from their instructors and she wants them back in the classroom.

“So some people, that’s awesome for them. They can stay at home with their kids, but others, we don’t have that option. So I believe everyone should have right to take our kids to school if we have to,” Christina Coradin said.

A group of parents are also fighting for this same right. On Sept. 3, five CMS parents filed a lawsuit against CMS and the North Carolina Association of Educators.

It claims the board did not prepare for the school year, consider the health, education and well-being of students, and has yet to identify data that students are COVID-19 spreaders.

“The state constitution for North Carolina guarantees equal access to education to all students. If you have 16,000 students who don’t have the internet and you have 15 hundred to two-thousands students who are homeless in our district, there’s no option for equal access to education for those students,” said Nick Foy, who is part of the lawsuit.

FOX 46 did learn that the CMS Metrics Committee will meet Thursday to finalize numbers for when it will be safe to reopen and how many cases would force schools to close again.

The board will hold a special meeting Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. for more details on transitioning to in-person learning.

