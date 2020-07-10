Parents, students, teachers across NC await Gov. Cooper’s decision on schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- On Thursday, North Carolina hit a record number of people in the hospital with more than 1,000 patients in. Right now, there are more than 79,000 cases across the state.

The rise in cases have state leaders and as well as parents worrying about what this school year will look like. A decision on schools is set to come next week.

Under normal circumstances, this time of the year would be a time for preparation, getting children ready to head back to school, but right now, how that will happen is a big question mark no one really knows the answer to.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools says they are ready to go with whatever Governor Roy Cooper decides to do, but parents say the waiting game has them worried as the date for school starting back gets closer.

“I would be leery,” parent Tina Davenport said.

Davenport is the mother of two CMS students. Both are in Montessori schools with smaller class sizes, but she wonders if that would be enough protection.

“My concern is the increase of positive COVID testing, and I wish we could’ve gotten a hold on this sooner,” Davenport said.

Right now, there are three options on the table for the governor to consider. One would allow students back in class, with social distancing. Another would cut class sizes in half with the other half remote learning. The final option would be to continue remote learning, but there’s questions right now on how this will all work.

“Those questions are being put together that we will announce next week,” Cooper said.

The governor says details are being worked out on whether face coverings will be in school and what could or couldn’t be done, but one thing that won’t will be COVID testing.

“There’s been this talk or thought–should we be doing any proactive testing of folks before we return to school, and really, that has not born out in the scientific research and evidence,” NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said.

Davenport says she’s one of the lucky ones. She knows parents of younger children will have some tough decisions to make. For hers, though, she expects an easy adjustment.

“If they have to be home, they’ll be fine being home because they’re older.”

The governor made it clear Thursday that the announcement on schools will be made next week and that any large questions parents and schools have will be answered then.