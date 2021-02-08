Parents protest return to in-person learning in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Parents and teachers are fighting to make sure their students are safe if they have to go back to the classroom.

They say they don’t want to return to in-person learning until all teachers have been vaccinated.

It comes as state lawmakers prepare to vote on a bill that would require your kid’s school to let them come back in-person.

“With safe precautions, we need to get back to some normalcy. So people can earn a living and get their kids back in school,” parent Brian Leepard said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The rally is set to start ahead of the 6 p.m. School Board meeting.

More than 40 speakers with three separate groups are scheduled to address the board and 750 parents have signed the petition against in-person instruction.

Many are asking for the resignation of Superintendent Chris Lowder as well as a number of teachers in the district over troubling teaching techniques used by some teachers, saying that “instruction should be curriculum led, not politically led.”

“Our numbers, while they are declining are still really high. The safety of our staff and students has to come first,” teacher Meredith Newman said.

As it stands now, Cabarrus County moves to Plan A, in-person learning next week, but the parents and teachers who plan to gather Monday evening say now is not the time to return to in-person learning. They say it’s not safe.

This comes after Governor Roy Cooper called for schools to reopen and allow for more in-person learning

A small group of neighbors are joining as they are opposed to a rezoning plan for the new middle school. Nearly 1,500 have signed that petition.

Check back with FOX 46 for updates on this developing story.