Parents’ lawsuit against CMS remains in legal limbo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The lawsuit filed by five parents of children in the Mecklenburg County public school system against the Board of Education and the North Carolina Educators Association is still in legal limbo.

The suit, filed in September of 2020, claimed that the suspension of in-person instruction, in favor of virtual instruction, violates the North Carolina Constitution. Specifically, it accused the defendants of failing to take into consideration the education, health and well-being of the students.

The case is still stuck in court experiencing delays including the recusal of a judge whose children were CMS students.

At a hearing Jan. 15, 2021, CMS argued the case be dismissed because the parents do not have legal standing – they assert the suit should be filed under the executive authority of Governor Roy Cooper, who authorized school districts to use remote learning during the pandemic.

Judge Eady-Williams was expected to rule on the dismissal motion the following week and to decide whether one, she has the authority to rule and two, whether the plaintiffs have fully and properly presented their claims under the law.

Attorney David Redding who is representing the parent’s pro bono shared his thoughts on the delay in decision.

“I’m thinking it’s because things that are happening. She reads the news like everyone else. And knows that the school board has made some movement in direction of opening up schools and the Governor, he said schools should be open. Judges are not unaware of such things and if it turns out, that events unfold that make her ruling unnecessary, then maybe she doesn’t have to rule.”

FOX 46 reached out to the lawyers for the teachers’ association and CMS. Lawyers for CMS have yet to reply although it is their practice not to comments on pending litigation.

Attorney for the Teachers Association, S. Luke Largess, sent us this comment: “I do not know and will not guess at the timing or whether it signifies anything. I know it is not the only case on her docket. Other cases may have taken priority or maybe she is writing a longer decision than normal and needs more time to do so.”