Parents, lawmakers push for higher capacity at outdoor high school sporting events

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Parents and lawmakers want to get more fans at outdoor high school sporting events. The push could turn up results by the end of the week.

Currently under Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order, all outdoor sporting events–even ones with large stadiums–can only have 100 people total attend a game at a time. Senate Bill 116 would increase that to 40 percent capacity within the stadium or arena.

For an average outdoor high school stadium that holds 6,000 people, 2,400 people would be able to attend a game, wearing masks of course.

FOX 46 spoke to one of the North Carolina senators who is sponsoring Senate Bill 116 and he said some lawmakers are hoping Governor Cooper amends his 100-person executive order, which would then eliminate the need for a bill.

“There may be some adjustment in some of the executive orders coming out this week. I’m not sure. But, in the end, I would like to see this bill move forward and until we can get some reasonable understanding of what he’s going to be allowed in these games, just to keep pushing forward until we get to that point,” Senator Todd Johnson said.

Until then, a petition has been circulating online to get North Carolina parents back into the stadiums and has garnered almost 50,000.

“We can’t put families outside of fences and tell them no, you can’t come watch your child compete and participate. Families belong together and that’s, that’s really the heart of what where I’m at right now is we need to open the doors to allow family members to watch all games that their children participate in,” one parent told FOX 46.

The senators sponsoring the bill say Cooper amending his order would be a much quicker solution than the legislative process to get Senate Bill 116 passed and into law.