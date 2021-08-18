Parents frustrated with school carpool line traffic due to lack of buses in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – New school year, same old problems with traffic. Folks in Indian Land are now trying to figure out the best way to minimize their time in the school drop-off and pick-up lines all over the district.

One Facebook post says “I have to pick up my kids at 3:10. I’m leaving my house at 1:20 and waiting forever to get them. Best time to leave to avoid traffic without it being almost two hours before my kid’s pick up?“

“Yesterday she spent 4 hours altogether,” said Revery Johnson, a Lancaster County School District Parent. His wife sat in a line longer than this Tuesday evening to pick their child up from the new school.

He says she’s never had to wait that long before.

“I realize that this is new, and things will get better, they always do here. But after 19 years of the same thing every year, just getting worse and worse and worse every year.. a little bit of planning would’ve been nice,” he said.

Johnson says it appears that the district made no contingency plans whatsoever when it came down to traffic flow.

“They didn’t do any bus runs, any preparation, any staff preparations, what are we going to do? How are we going to handle car riders, how are we going to handle drivers, student drivers, visitors? None of that was allowed to happen because they didn’t get a provisional certificate of occupancy until last week,” he continued in a phone interview with FOX 46.

On Friday, two days before school started, the District Transportation Director told parents the district only had half of the bus drivers needed to operate at an optimal level and asked parents to carpool or take their children to school themselves – likely causing the traffic.

“What does it take to get enough bus drivers? If it requires $40 an hour to hire the right number of people of the right caliber, do so?” he said. “How much is it costing our community to have parents sitting in line for two hours morning and evening.”

Johnson expressed his frustration at the Lancaster County School district board meeting on Tuesday calling for Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps to be put on a performance improvement plan or terminate him.

“I shared with them my displeasure over the lack of any planning because my wife has had to sit in those lines,” Johnson said.

He says there have been accidents and it’s not safe, especially since there are young drivers on Hwy 521. He wants more security.

“The leadership in our county is only focused on their bottom line and how they’re going to try and look good. They aren’t focused on our community or the welfare of our kids.”