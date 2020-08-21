Parents concerned over how schools will deal with poor behavior, discipline during remote learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A new video surfacing online that shows an apparent CMS student rolling up marijuana during a virtual class meeting has parents questioning how schools plan to deal with poor behavior and discipline.

FOX 46 blurred the video due to minors being present, but in a highlighted circle, you can see rolling paper used for marijuana.

Just this week, there have been reports of pornography popping up in virtual sessions in Lee County, North Carolina. Some CMS parents say there’s no clear indication right now on how administrators are handling inappropriate behavior.

RELATED: NC students report seeing violent, pornographic images when logging into virtual classes

“We haven’t got too much information on how the disciplinary terms are going to be for those kinds of issues or those kinds of things that’s going on.,” said Jezrael Hood, father to a fourth grader.

At Torrence Creek Elementary, parents explain their getting ahead of any possible mishaps through virtual class etiquette training.

“How to speak on the Zoom, making sure that if you can, background noise to a minimum or putting your microphone on mute,” CMS parent Lydia explained.

FOX 46 did reach out to CMS about how they’re handling inappropriate behavior, but we have yet to hear back.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE