Parents arrested in Union County in connection with death of 5-month-old in South Carolina

Deputies have charged Natricia Wright and Shederick Gallman with homicide by child abuse

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The parents of a 5-month-old baby in Chester County, SC have been arrested in Union County, NC in connection to the death of the infant, authorities said.

Natricia Ann Wright, 21, and Shederick Da’Shawn Gallman, 22, were served warrants in Union County on Thursday, Aug. 20, for homicide by child abuse.

The arrests were the result of an investigation by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the Coroner’s Office, and the SC Law Enforcement Division from an incident on May 20 along 2nd Street.

According to court documents, Chester County deputies responded to a residence in reference to assisting an emergency medical service. Once at the scene, EMS stated a 5-month-old child was dead.

The scene was then turned over to SLED and resulted in arrest warrants for Wright and Gallman.

Both suspects are in the Union County, NC Detention Center awaiting an extradition hearing.