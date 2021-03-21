Parents and students frustrated with CMS indecisiveness on in-person learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – It’s the start of a big week for CMS students and their families.

On Monday, elementary school students return to the classroom for four days a week, and on Tuesday, the school board plans to vote on whether or not middle and high schoolers should do the same.

Facebook comments show strong opinions on both sides but the common thread seems to be frustration: wishy-washy.

“It’s almost like whiplash trying to figure out when the school schedule is,” senior Kellen Lucchesi says.

Many said they’re sick of the changes.

Erika DeBonis has two kids in elementary school who are going to in-person four days this week.

“It’s been hard on my kids because they’ll get excited to go back and then it’s just ripped out from under them again,” DeBonis says.

Kellen, who’s playing lacrosse next year in college. Her schedule changes are like a moving target.

“I’ve been late to some classes because I’m looking at the wrong schedule,” she said.

But is sending kids back to the classroom more days a week a good decision when the school year is coming to an end? Again, some agree and some disagree.

It will set the tone for the next upcoming school year,” DeBonis said. “It’ll set the tone for how people will operate summer camps this year.

“My kids are self-sufficient, but not everybody’s in that same position, so I think it goes back to — can they take everything into consideration? I mean, it would be nice if I could say yes,” Kellen’s mother, Kathi Lucchesi said.

CMS superintendent Earnest Winston will make a recommendation on Tuesday to move students to Plan A and you can bet everyone affected will have an opinion.

“I don’t envy the board members of CMS,” Kathi said. “They’re not going to make everybody happy.”