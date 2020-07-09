Parent questions CMS plans for students with special needs, saying son with autism needs extra support

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A local mom whose son has special needs turned to FOX 46 for answers, saying she’s concerned that her child is not getting the same education as others through remote learning.

Gov. Roy Cooper still hasn’t given an answer on whether students will be allowed to go back to school to school buildings because of the pandemic, but if students have to do online learning, this mom wants her son to have the same support from his school while he’s at home.

“It’s been tough this year, home school, and I’m a smart kid,” 12-year-old Daeshon Glanton told FOX 46.

Glanton is a seventh grader at Northridge Middle School in Charlotte. He says he’s ready to go back to school.

Daeshon’s mom, Marissa, says at-home learning during the coronavirus pandemic has been a struggle for her son who has autism.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“He gets frustrated, he has a hard time, he doesn’t have that support. As his mom, I can support him to a certain extent but I’m not a teacher,” Marissa said.

She’s worried that school districts aren’t considering students with special needs when making their plans for the upcoming school year.

“I just don’t want them to be overlooked, and passed through because their education is just as important as anybody else.”

Marissa says one of Daeshon’s teachers did one-on-one Zoom meetings and printed out his work, tailoring it to meet his individual needs last spring, but she does not feel he got that one on one time with other teachers.

“It was almost like ‘let him do what he’s going to do and we’re going to pass him,’ and I don’t think that’s fair because when school does open back up, he’s going to behind because he’s not learning what the other children are learning.”

FOX 46 asked CMS what they’re doing to prepare for students with special needs. They sent me back a 60-page plan of details about how they’re responding to the pandemic, but we saw very little details about specific learning plans for students with special needs.