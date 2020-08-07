Parent concerned that screen time during remote schooling will have negative impact on kids

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Students won’t be coming back to school buildings in Cabarrus County or in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, and with thousands of kids taking classes online, parents worry their screen time will have a negative impact.

“I thought that was way too much time to be on a computer,” mom Jennifer Stanton said.

Stanton was surprised when she got the school schedule for her daughter Rylen, a seventh-grader at Hickory Ridge Middle School in Cabarrus County.

“9-4 stuck behind a computer it’s too much, I know they’re in school from 9-4, but they’re not behind a computer screen,” Stanton said.

Both Cabarrus County schools and Charlotte-Mecklenburg will have all online learning this fall. There is no date for students to return to school buildings because of concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Stanton teaches English online to students ages four to 13. She says limits on screen time are important for students.

“I know with my younger students, it’s 25 minutes for a block of class and they do pretty well with that chunk of time anything more than that and they would go bonkers.”

CMS superintendent Earnest Winston says students will have some opportunities for independent learning in order to break up the time in front of the computer.

Some of the lessons have been pre-recorded, so students really can take advantage of that and learn at their own pace

Stanton says Cabarrus County schools are also offering some independent learning opportunities just like CMS, and the county is also doing a virtual academy.