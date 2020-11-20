Paranormal society looks into ghost interactions at historic Charlotte garden

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Historic Rosedale, southern gardens and events venue is a rare staple of Charlotte’s history still standing.

Located minutes north of Uptown, be prepared to escape the urban culture into a utilitarian history of serenity and the supernatural.

“All of our spirits are here because they want to be here, they love the gardens and love the home and want to be here to make sure we maintain that tradition,” said Cheralyn Lambeth, a staff assistant at Rosedale explains.

While Historic Rosedale is a staple due to the beauty and history of its property, it often collaborates with C.A.P.S.(Charlotte Area Paranormal Society) to present the more paranormal side of Historic Rosedale.

Tina McSwain, a C.A.P.S. investigator, told Fox 46 that ghosts are around us all the time. She said the ghosts at Historic Rosedale are friendly, even if that is not always the case in her line of work when investigating private cases.

While a ghost stakeout at Rosedale can be spooky, it is safe.

The members of C.A.P.S. are an active group on the popular Meet Up App and encourage people to tag along as they explore various areas inside and outside of Charlotte in search of the paranormal.

Members such as Bryan Myers, Cameron Walsh, and Ishmael Dula have captured many paranormal encounters on E.V.P recordings as well as thermal imaging.

Myers has even used consumer gaming technology to develop a device of his own that has proven effective for capturing the paranormal.

“I think they want to have an experience — proof, if you will, of a ghost,” McSwain said about ghost hunters.

