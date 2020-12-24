Papa John’s dishing out $2.5M in bonuses for its frontline employees

Papa John’s is striving to be more like Father Christmas.

Papa John’s International Inc. on Tuesday announced plans to give approximately $2.5 million in bonuses to its frontline workers as a token of the company’s “deep appreciation” for their hard work amid the pandemic.

This latest round of bonuses will be served up to around 14,000 Papa John’s employees working within corporate restaurants and across the supply chain. Papa John’s had previously provided targeted bonuses for some of its team members earlier in the year.

“Never has Papa John’s growth and success depended on our team members’ hard work, steadfast dedication and commitment to safety as much as this year,” said Rob Lynch, president and CEO of Papa John’s, in a news release. “In particular, our frontline workers in our restaurants and supply chain have been a constant source of positivity and commitment throughout this challenging year, enabling Papa John’s to deliver to millions of new and returning customers.”

