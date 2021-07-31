Panthers welcome fans back to Spartanburg with ‘Back Together Saturday’ event

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Panthers capped off their first week of training camp by welcoming fans back to Wofford College for a Saturday night practice session.

“Last year was canceled so it’s been a two-year wait,” self-proclaimed Carolina Panther superfan Tony Salazar.

Salazar was the first in line to go inside Gibbs Stadium at Wofford College.

Fans like Salazar lined up to get a look at this season’s Panthers team for training camp as part of the NFL’s league-wide ‘Back Together Saturday’ event.

“It’s a little nicer than a game because it’s closer, it’s more intimate, so it’s kind of cool,” he said.

The Back Together Saturday event started at 8:30 a.m. EST and continued for 13 hours.

All 32 teams hosted training camp practice in front of fans to get fans excited about the upcoming season.

“It’s been so long, like why wouldn’t we want to come out here on a Saturday?” lifelong fan Stone Parker said. “It’s a great day to be out here.”

Fans were decked out in Panthers gear while they got their face painted and played on the Kid’s Field.

“We come out every year, this is my seventh year,” fan Donovan Myers said. “We’re just excited to come see the players, see some balls thrown in the air and just see some excitement.”